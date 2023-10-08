Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has stirred reactions online with her cryptic message, hours after her husband, Yul Edochie reunited with his kids from estranged wife, May Edochie.

It was earlier reported earlier that the Nollywood actor had finally found time to visit his kids with his estranged wife, May Edochie.

The actor, via his Instagram page, shared a photo of him and his sons at their school cultural day.

Yul Edochie stated that he had to visit his sons’ school to know how they were doing academically and be sure they were representing their culture.

Hours after his post, his second wife, Judy Austin shared a message about pretenders, calling them cowards, who needed to be pitied.

“Pretenders are cowards that should be pitied!!!”.

See netizens reactions below;

Osy Onyeka wrote, “Once Yul has anything to do with his children you become bitter. You are not just a snatcher but also selfish

Yemisi Kunlipe wrote, “You’re pained because Yul went to visit his boys in school without your prior notice and he even posted it on social media. You’re pained because Yul is begging Maya and sending emissaries to her.

Sasha Itota wrote, “Wen u dey knack Yul for 2013, did u publicize it. No be hide and seek u dey do, u go knack am or night, pretend say una be colleagues for day.

Kophiyov wrote, “You just described yourself. Rest Judy. No lack of peace is evident