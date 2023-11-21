Big Brother Naija star, Doyin has showered praises on the power of s3x toys and vibrators for sensual pleasure over the performance of men in bed.

Doyin while speaking as a guest on the latest episode of the ‘Honest bunch podcast’, revealed that she prefers s3x toys over men performance in bed.

According to her, the consistency of the s3x toys and vibrators is out of this world. She explained how men easily get tired during intimate moment, an act a vibrator defeats.

Her revelations have sparked an outrage on social media.

See some reactions below:

@Blue_ay: “Nawa o I have to be the only person not using toy in this generation”.

@Success: “They didn’t lie!!!! 😩”.

@Tebillz: Una see people wey una make instagram celebrity? People wey BBN give platform, people wey una use una money and energy vote and promote… it’s a pity”.

@Iam_brucee: “Okay make all of unah go buy am then, and if you won pay some bills tell your vibrator to come pay am.”