Chioma, the wife of BBNaija All-stars housemate, Frodd has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to their husband for his unwavering love, support, and sacrifice.

Taking to her Instagram page, Pharm Chi admired her husband’s selflessness and willingness to put the needs of his family first, even when it means putting his own comfort and choices aside.

The wife of Frodd declared that he is the best husband and the sweetest father in the world, and she incredibly thankful for his presence in their lives.

She wrote;

“You always sacrifice your comfort and choices without a glitch for our sake.

Thanks for being the best hubby and the world’s sweetest dada❤️

Happy international men’s day baby ❤️❤️❤️

And to all the great men 🥂”

