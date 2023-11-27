Popular actress, Nkechi Blessing rubbishes Blessing Ceo with a sizzling clap back after she compared her sitting room with a shrine.

It would be recalled that the two ladies have been dragging each other on social media for days now over several issues after Blessing Ceo posted racy photos and Nkechi Blessing decided to mock her.

Blessing Ceo tried to take a dig at Nkechi by comparing her room to a shrine because of how many chairs she saw inside the room.

However, Nkechi Blessing stated that the interiors of her room is capable of building a new bungalow for her if she wanted to.

She wrote:

“The interior of my bungalow will build you another so-called mansion. Shey na my kitchen you want start with? You think say na to pack royal chair full sitting room like shrine? Taaa!!!…pls don’t forget the plots around me are still very much available for sale,7.5million naira you get a full 600sqm with instant allocation…DM @ns_luxury_homes let’s get you your dream home”.

See the post below: