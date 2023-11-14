Gideon Okeke, a Nollywood actor, has slammed ladies, particularly content creators, for their habit of exposing their bodies.

The former Gulder Ultimate Search winner noted in a lengthy Instagram post how content creators hide their partners while showing off their private parts on social media in the name of creating content.

He further noted how such women use praises like ‘My body my business’, ‘you can’t tell a woman what to do with her body’, and ‘you can look but can’t touch’.

The actor added that everyone is a vigilante on the street and he is only advocating for a safer street and the raising of better men.

“Gehs are funny sha. Especially the ones wey be content creators. Na only Dem go show you pant, show you bra, show you the birthmark wey dey for the side of their left thigh. Nearly show you their full “Conchas” in the name of content creation.

But Dem dey hide their man”.

“MY BODY MY BUSINESS …

Can’t tell a woman what to do

with her body…

You can look but you can’t touch …

But we MUST raise Better Men

A-Bobby, you remember that year

wey be say : to see pant na WORK.

You go Labour in Love before you confirm laps sef… but now?

JUST SCROLL UP. Or Swipe left.

You nor need to zoom anything sef.

I nor talk say e no fine o! E fine die!

But na all of us be Vigilante for these streets. And Na “safer streets” I Dey advocate for…while we attempt to raise BETTER Men.

It STILL takes a VILLAGE.

Wetin be “Imagination” for where SISQO Dey sing

“THONG SONG”….? That Thooooooong!

( Baby Geh, LAUGH Abeg! D thing sef Funny )”.