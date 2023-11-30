Omashola Oburoh, a reality star teases his son Eyitemi about his extreme happiness at obtaining a Nigerian passport.

As seen on the youngster’s own Instagram page, the proud father welcomed his son roughly two years ago and is still creating precious memories with his miniature version of himself.

In addition to already holding a South African passport, Omashola recently shared a video of his son’s priceless smile upon receiving his Nigerian passport.

In the video, the nearly two-year-old child could be seen jumping and dancing while he cooed over the two passports he was holding.

The caption from Eyitemi’s parents, who shared the video on his Instagram page, said, “I am so excited, the only problem now is which country am I taking to the World Cup 😩.”

In the comment section, Omashola wrote, “That’s the coco, you no go see shege for airport like your papa in the past 😂😂😂.”

The proud father continued to tease his son about the unknown that lies ahead of him during his trip to Nigeria by reposting the video on his Instagram story.

“He just got his naija passport and his happy, this pikin no know wetin dey wait for am,” he captioned the video.

See the post below: