Investor Sabinus, a well-known skit maker, subtly criticizes BBNaija star Doyin Davids and other vibrator platonizers ahead of the Christmas season.

Doyin sparked outrage on social media a few days ago when she claimed that vibrators are better in bed than most men, to which many women agreed.

Sabinus in a new post via the microblogging platform, X, sends her remainder as the 25th of December known for Christmas festivity approaches.

According to the skit maker, Doyin alongside those who prefer a vibrator to a man should do well by themselves to ask the sex toy for a Christmas present rather than bothering a man.

“Oya time don reach to tell your vibrator Wetin you need for December o,” he wrote.

See his post below:

The post generated a wave of humourous reactions from many who agreed with him while others like Doyin simply looked away.

Reactions trailing advice of Sabinus to vibrator lovers ahead of Christmas

WeirdBrain6 stated: “Catch your sub in peace; don’t cry 😂”

inc051 penned: “I don’t need a man I’ve my vibrator oya bill the vibrator make we see.🤣 😂 🤣 😂.”

Gizmojigs noted: “😂😂😂 this one loud o, investor Sabinus God bless you for this message. Especially those haters of men(feminists) that have collections of vibrators I posted about the other day.”

iamKrynz said: “Vibrator wey she go still carry go another man house go charge?”