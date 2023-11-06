The limb amputation of legendary Nollywood actor John Okafor, also referred to as Mr. Ibu, has been verified by his daughter Jasmine Okafor.

The actor had his leg amputated, according to a story from VeryDarkMan not too long ago.

He said that even though a lot of people had donated money and fought hard to keep his leg from being amputated, the dreaded result nevertheless happened.

He said that the singer had been misled by close friends, relatives, and acquaintances who had taken advantage of his illness and left him in need of help.

He has undergone seven successful surgeries, and one of his legs had to be amputated in order to increase his chances of recovery, according to a press release that Jasmine placed on her Instagram page to confirm it.

They had to accept his new reality even though she says they have had a terrible time adjusting to it.

The post reads:

“Good afternoon, Nigerians…

“We want to appreciate everyone who has come through for our dad, saying we are grateful is an understatement and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you’ve rendered.

“As of 1 p.m., noon today, Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated.. This development has been hard on us all but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive.

“Please we are still soliciting support from well-meaning Nigerians as this stage Daddy is still one very delicate one and he needs all the help he can get.

“Thank you, everyone, the Okafor family is grateful and we don’t take you for granted. In due time Daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported him during this period as soon as he’s stable!

“For future donations and support please send to

1685687982

John, I Okafor

Access bank

Thank you”.

SEE POST: