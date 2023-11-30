Actress Tonto Dikeh, who has been accused of charging N10–15K for interviews, has taken to her page to write an open letter to Mohbad’s father.

Remember how Mr. Joseph Aloba, the late Mohbad’s father, was exposed for charging between N10 and N15K for interviews regarding his son’s passing?

According to reports, Joseph Aloba also inked a deal with African TV regarding his son’s passing, following their scheme to create a phony foundation in Mohbad’s honor and start taking donations from the public.

She criticized Mohbad’s father in an open letter that was posted on Tonto Dikeh’s page for downplaying his son’s death and interfering with the justice that Nigerians are able to administer for the young singer through his interviews.

She wrote, “Mohbad, from the depth of my heart, I extend a profound apology. You deserve so much more, and it pains me to witness your struggles, with steadfast support coming from compassionate souls like “THE CONCERNED CITIZENS.”

It’s a promise we will keep fighting regardless of names called & heartbroken.

Papa Mohbad, I can empathize with the harsh realities of poor condition, but when it involves your own flesh and blood, your son, it’s truly heartbreaking. How is it that material things or wealth seems to outweigh the love for your own child?

The hurried and undignified burial of our dear Mohbad within a mere 24 hours of his supposed passing, compounded by insufficient arrangements due to financial constraints after getting a whooping sum of 2 million Naria,is deeply distressing considering his status.

Need I remind you of the shameless, senseless and inhumane way the mob’s neck was broken?

The decision to exhume your son’s remains stemmed from a collective outcry of Nigerian youth– which is a testament to our shared concern, While we acknowledged that Mohbad is indeed your son, please note, that he was a married man, and the responsibility should extend to his wife regardless of any circumstances.

In your quest for global assistance and DNA verification, it’s crucial to address the right of that woman personally, the one who holds the answers.

By the way I totally agree with a DNA, but why are you asking Nigerians for a DNA and not Wunmi?

Your immersion in social media, driven by trivialities and fleeting fame, is disheartening. I find solace in the knowledge that you are not a part of my family, sparing us the pain of witnessing your disregard for your son’s memory.

It’s bewildering that your discontent only surfaced upon witnessing contributions to your grandson in the custody of his mother “Your late son’s wife”, BUT YOU NOW CHARGE 10k/15K to be interviewed🤦🏼‍♀️

Papa Mohbad, how does one fail their own flesh and blood not once, but twice?

My heart aches for the pain you are causing and the deep wounds left unhealed. But I’ll leave you with these words, DO RIGHT BY YOUR SON.”