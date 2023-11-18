Prominent Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has recently voiced her concerns again regarding the Nigerian police’s handling of the case of the late singer, Ileriouluwa Oladimeji, widely known as Mohbad.

In her call to action, Dikeh urged the police to release Mohbad’s body for burial. She expressed her frustration with what she perceives as their lethargy and negligence. Emphasizing her investment in the matter, she mentioned that her emotions, time, and affectionate commitments to this cause compel her to see justice served.

Highlighting her dedication and the shared sentiments of Mohbad’s supporters, she noted that they have been patient with the police so far and that Mohbad’s case deserves justice and is not one to be swept under.

“Give us Mohbad for a befitting burial. We are tired of your carelessness and slowness. If no one speaks I will, I have invested too much of my emotions, my time, and my love to see this justice go through. Like QM says give the police more time. Honestly, we have given you all the more time than necessary. This is not the case to be swept under.

We want Justice”, she said.

See her post below;