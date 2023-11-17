Twitter user QueenEddy recently shared a disheartening experience from a Kiss Daniel concert at Babcock University.

She detailed how, despite attendees paying to witness Kizz Daniel’s performance, he allegedly refused to take the stage.

The reason? A reported demand for a G-Wagon from the university to transport him from the hotel to the venue.

This unexpected demand left QueenEddy and others disillusioned, altering their perception of the artist.

Expressing disbelief and disappointment, she highlighted how this incident diminished her respect for him, both as a musician and as a person.

Interestingly, this incident contrasts starkly with a heartwarming occurrence at one of Kizz Daniel’s previous concerts in December 2022. During that event, he surprised fans by inviting a male audience member to perform one of his songs on stage.