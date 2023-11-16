Nollywood actress Bukunmi Oluwasina was deeply saddened by the passing of her friend, hip-hop artist Oladipupo Oladimeji, known as Oladips.

His sudden death circulated online on November 15th through distressing videos seeking urgent help.

Expressing her grief, Bukunmi refused to accept his passing, urging him to return and fulfill his commitments. On Instagram, she shared a heartfelt post reminiscing about moments with Oladips before his untimely demise.

In her caption she wrote;

Hey soldier, Are you there? I saw you last night but it wasn’t in a box. So, why are people asking me “Are you dead?” “If I drop this album I have being struggling to make, people won’t listen.” Are you scared??. I have said this before, “You don’t put people in charge of your happiness, and expect not to be robbed.” Were you deaf? “I don’t want to disappoint my fans, their hope is high, they would be…”, You worry about hurting people. Forgetting that fighting for the ones you love and leaving yourself behind could end you up being crippled. These people won’t carry you soldier. Fans ain’t ours to keep. The best love we can get is the one we give ourselves, Not the one we receive. Cos when it gets dark, everybody would leave. You think they would welcome you home? When the battle is not over, And your crown you have not owned? Your album finally dropped today, And I’m scared to listen. Cos I do believe, the dopest parts of your bars, you are yet to sing it. And the most beautiful part of your story, the world is yet to read it. What if you finally did it? I know you are fighting for your life where you are. I just want to remind you that you are a soldier. Forget about the bosses and friends that left, In 40yrs time, we will all be dead or old. Even the new friends you call home, I’m 20 years time, they could turn foes. The battle is yours alone to fight and come home. I have sent you a new friend. In case you feel alone, He is in the mirror you behold. Forget about “people”. It’s time to love and trust him too. Make his dream come true, cos he has no one but you. Every ‘Goodbyes’ need a hug, And every hug needs a body. So, no GOODBYE for you my friend, until yours I have seen.

SEE POST BELOW;