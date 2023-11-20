Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Daniel Benson, better known as BNXN, has advised Nigerians to take a few life lessons from his own poverty-striking experience.

Over the weekend, several of his tweets, where he was begging for money and food that had gone ignored for years resurfaced and became popular almost immediately as people mocked how hungry and desperate he was at the time.

In response, the ‘Gwagwalada’ crooner expressed hope that, aside from the obvious hilarity, people would draw inspiration from his grass to grace experience.

He wrote;

“I hope you draw some sort of inspiration asides from the comedy from all this. I went after every dream I had and overcame. You can too . Believe. ❤️

All I feel is gratitude to God almighty. Una no go fit fully understand. Twitter doesn’t slap like before btw 😔”

Twitter really was my diary at some point 😂I was free and comfortable with my 15 friends from high school and uni who I shared EVERYTHING with on here. Good times I can’t lie.”