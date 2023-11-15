Actor Mr. Ibu has been heard on audio recordings made public by Nigerian activist VeryDarkMan accusing his wife Stella Maris of attempting to murder him.

As you may remember, Stella Maris, the husband of Mr. Ibu, was accused by VeryDarkman of attempting to utilize funds intended for Mr. Ibu’s medical expenses for her own benefit.

He had stated that Mrs. Ibu requested money from the proceeds raised to pay for the actor’s medical expenses so that she could get a BBL and buy a new phone.

Stella responded to VeryDarkMan by asking if he thought it was insensitive for her to consider purchasing an iPhone and engaging in BBL while her spouse, with whom she had shared 16 years of marriage, was ill in bed.

Recently, John Okafor, also known as Mr. Ibu, claimed in some audio recordings that VeryDarkMan made public that his wife was attempting to murder him.

The recordings that have been made public state that Mr. Ibu called his daughter Jasmine to tell her that Stella was planning to kill him along with a few other occultists.

In response, Jasmine reassured the seasoned actor that his wife was praying for him rather than attempting to murder him.

In a second recording, Mr. Ibu stated that the woman he is currently seeing is not the same as the one he married from Mbaise, paid her bride price, and brought to his house.

Jasmine reassured him that it was all a delusion and that nobody was attempting to kill him.

Mr. Ibu informed Jasmine that he would wait for her to arrive before receiving any injections or medication.

In conclusion, VeryDarkMan stated that Mr. Ibu has assured Stella Maris that she will not receive anything and that all she wants is the money for his treatment.

Stella was counseled by him to stop using social media and concentrate on her husband’s recovery.

WATCH THE VIDEO: