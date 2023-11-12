VeryDarkMan, a controversial social media critic makes a strong case by revealing that majority of women in Nigeria have nothing to offer.

This comes after Tolanibaj, had in a podcast revealed that the only thing she brings into a marriage or relationship is her genitals and nothing more.

In response, VeryDarkMan stated that he was not surprised to hear that from her while emphasizing how Nigerian women only invest more in their bodies lately.

He added that married women nowadays now do liposuction and BBL surgery just to attract men other than their husbands.

In his words:

“To be honest, there’s nothing to react to. The question is, did Tolanibaj lie? 90% of the women in Nigeria now no get anything to offer. How many women in Nigeria get sense now?

We are in a country where wetin dey reign be liposuction and nyash. Even married women, doing different surgeries to attract other men; hustling, because that is what everybody is doing now.”

Watch him speak below: