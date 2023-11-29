Jada Pinkett Smith addressed speculations about her relationship with husband Will Smith, affirming that they are not heading for a separation.

During an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb and Drew Barrymore, where Barrymore brought up their supposed breakup while discussing Pinkett Smith’s recent biography, “Worthy,” the actress clarified their status.

In a short clip from the Drew Barrymore Show published by Entertainment Weekly, Barrymore mentioned the sense of permanence in the couple’s relationship portrayed in the book. Pinkett Smith confirmed, “We’re staying together forever. I tried. We tried.”

Reflecting on a tumultuous period, Pinkett Smith mentioned feeling exhausted by 2016 but expressed her commitment to their marriage.

After an incident involving Smith hitting Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars, she decided to give their relationship another chance, declaring her decision to stand by him despite the challenges they faced.