BBNaija All-stars housemate, Mercy Eke has shared her excitement as she wins her first award in acting.

The reality star won the award for the ‘Most promising Actress’ in Nollywood at the recent Africa Women awards.

The good news need was first shared by the organizers of the award, who congratulated her on their official.

The post reads:

“Congratulations 🎊 Most Promising Actress @official_mercyeke Africa Women Awards #AfricaWomenAwards”

Taking to her Instagram story, Mercy Eke appreciated the organizers of Africa Women award as she declares that she won.

“We won guys♥️♥️ actress mercy on the go. Thank you @africawomenawards” she wrote.

