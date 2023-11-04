Ivy Ifeoma, a popular model and influencer, has revealed what she intends to give her wealthy musician boyfriend, Paul Okoye, for his birthday.

Ivy lamented the fact that she didn’t know what to get a man who had everything.

She shared a funny clip of herself dancing bizarrely and revealed that in the absence of not being able to get her man anything, she would dance for him instead.

Ivy Ifeoma wrote:

“Me dancing for my man on his birthday ’cause what can you possibly give a wealthy man?!”

Netizens reacted:

ezinne.zee said: “It doesn’t matter, but him some things he will always look at and remember you bought it for him thoughtfully”

rolahgesinde wrote: “Lots of thing can be given! Nobody has everything”

thinker said: “Buy diesel for am , na that thing Dey pain am pass for Nigeria economy”

wuraaola_art wrote: “Just post “ Today a King was born” especially for an Igbo man, and come and appreciate me later”

See her post below;