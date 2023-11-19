Media personality, Shade Ladipo has questioned nightlife enthusiast, Yhemolee’s source of income after revealing he has built two houses for his mother this year.

Theinfong recalls that in a recent episode of the Bhad and Boujee podcast, Yhemolee revealed that he has built two houses for his mother this year, while also stating that a side chic would have gotten N5 million before a mother gets N100 thousand from her son.

Reacting to this, Shade Ladipo seek to know what Yhemolee actually does for a living to have amassed such wealth.

She also noted that acting in less than ten movies doesn’t make him an actor.

She wrote:

“I really like you people’s Yhemo Lee but I need to ask What does he actually do? For a living? For money? Is he an influenza?? I’m asking for my neighbour oh pls don’t be angry.

“If you’ve acted in less than 10 movies you’re not an actor … You just act in movies Pls let’s stop this he’s an actor thing abeg Also introducing Asake to Olamide doesn’t automatically make him A&R If this was a woman, I know what we would be peddling Let’s keep the same energy.”

