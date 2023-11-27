Nigerian singer and actor, Falz is very proud of his parents, especially his mother, who just became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is a distinguished member of the legal profession in Nigeria who has attained the highest rank of advocacy.

The title of SAN is conferred on legal practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional competence, integrity, and contributions to the legal profession.

Taking to his Instagram page, Falz shared photos and videos of his mother ‘s ceremony.

The rapper gushed over his parents who are both SAN.

“What’s better than one Senior Advocate? Two”. He wrote.

Reacting to this via comment section, many of Falz’s fans congratulated the singer as they reveals that no one would dare to bully him because his parents are such good lawyers.

Some fans even joked that they would go to Falz’s mom for help if they were having problems with their landlords.

One I Am Dekhun Lay wrote, ‘Wahala for who go dey drag case with Falz

One Ms Adaora wrote, “There can never be evidence against you even if the person brings evidence

One Forever Don wrote, “If my werey landlord do anyhow, I’m going straight to Falz mom (SAN). We go use court would am

One Kamo State wrote, ‘Imagine having a case with Falz, prison straight

One Dooney Kitchen wrote, “So what you are just saying in essence is that nobody should look for your trouble

One Ife Dapoh wrote, “Biggest flex. Congratulations sir and ma

One Shodzzzzz wrote, “Just dey cause wahala dey go Kosovo”.

