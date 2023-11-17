American media personality, Kim Kardashian has spoken on her reaction when she met football sensation Erling Haaland during her trip to Italy.

Kim made the disclosure in a recent conversation with GQ.

She said the encounter with Haaland in Italy, left her exhilarated, particularly considering that the football star is her son’s idol.

The Norwegian football star, came second in the prestigious Ballon d’Or award, missing out to the iconic Lionel Messi.

His prominence in the Premier League has been remarkable over the past season, leaving even celebrities of Kardashian’s stature amazed by him.

She said: “I was in Italy and I saw Erling Haaland and I freaked the f*** out because I know my son would be so excited.

“You know, it is like his thing. So I’m like such a loser FaceTiming at this event being, like, ‘Saint, you’ll never guess who I ran into!’”