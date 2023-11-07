Reality star and Nollywood actor, Tobi Bakre, has talked about the reason behind his absence from BBNaija All Stars season.

Tobi Bakre, whose career as an actor as continue to blossom in the right direction, said he received an invitation to participate in the Big Brother All Stars edition, but had to decline the opportunity.

The father of two revealed that he had prior commitments that made it impossible for him to join the All Stars cast.

The reality star came to the limelight when he partake in the Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ edition back in 2018 and ever since, he has continue to pursue his dream of being a household name in the entertainment industry with his captivating performances.