When a Nigerian man asked his friend why people aren’t using the once-popular talking app 2go, he gained notice since the man had been incarcerated for several years.

“This is my friend who went to prison in 2008 and came back last week, asking me, Why is everyone offline on 2go?” is the caption for a recently published video.

He said that his acquaintance was imprisoned in 2008 and that, upon his release, he had inquired as to why 2go was no longer in use.

See some reactions below:

Benita: “‎I didn’t even use 2go because I was 15yrs in ss1 when I started hearing it with no phone.”

脓疱: “‎Bro I didn’t get to use 2go my mom was so strict she didn’t allow me to use phone.”

kitycotch: “‎Lol sounds like he’s having a 2go culture shock.”

OLALEKAN: “‎if Dem minus 15 years from hin age watin go remain nah.”

Kemi Azeezat: “‎Must you cast him, even people wey no know that he went to prison don already know.”

Pastina: “‎E don miss wire check,idme, easy yahoo times and some others omo.”

user6837324760052: “‎i didn’t even use 2go cuz i was still in primary school then.”

ELESIKI AJIBADE: “‎haaaa he no remember indiawap Waptrick smiggle baddo eskimi waplog.”

Damola: “‎15 years in prison, he kill person ni? I wish him best of luck in life.”

