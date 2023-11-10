Ace Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh has advised that it is okay to outgrow friendship that is no longer favourable.

The beautiful mother of one shared a viral message to her fans, telling them not to be discouraged.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to state that friendship can be outgrown when the visions of both parties no longer in the same direction.

Tonto reminded those going through such a phase not to be discouraged because it is important for their growth.

The actress advised her followers that not everyone is entitled to the same amount of experience, and that they should instead trust their instincts when doing things.

Captioning her post, she wrote:

“Don’t feel guilty…..IT’S CALLED Growth Not EVERYONE IS ALLOWED TO EXPERIENCE YOUR LEVEL..Sometimes we don’t know it but the universe does and orchestrates the break on your behalf.TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS.”

See post: