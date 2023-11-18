Popular Video Jockey, Moet Abebe has revealed that a lot of women like being in relationship with men that are married.

She said the ladies do not like having to deal with hearing their boyfriend complain about his bad day at work or some financial challenge.

Moet, who co-hosts Bahd and Boujee with BBNaija star, Tolanibaj, gave the explanation during a recent episode of the podcast.

The former Soundcity presenter said all a side chic is interested in getting the money without bothering about his personal problems which is what sugar daddies do.

Watch video below:

“Why are you telling me you had a bad day at the office? That’s for your wife… What I am more interested in is – give me the money” – Moet Abebe pic.twitter.com/OVkDloTGRF — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) November 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress and reality star, Cindy Okafor says she has never been in a situation where she could not cope after a man left her.

Cindy stated that it is only if the man had bought a house for her and then ended the relationship that she would not be able to survive without him.