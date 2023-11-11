Samklef, a well-known music producer, has stepped into the spotlight once more, this time defending Wizkid amid the Grammy nomination buzz.

The newly announced Grammy nominee list included a number of Nigerian Afrobeat musicians, including Davido, Asake, Ayra Starr, CKay, and Olamide. However, Wizkid’s absence off the list sparked controversy among internet users.

Taking to his social media platform, Samklef expressed a bold opinion, suggesting that Wizkid might be bigger than the Grammy Awards. He stated that Wizkid is not one to stress over such matters.

In seeking public opinion, Samklef opened the floor for discussions on whether his perspective regarding Wizkid’s stature was justified.

It’s worth noting that Samklef has been an supporter of Wizkid in recent months, showering the artist with praise.

However, this isn’t the first time Samklef has made headlines for his outspoken commentary on the Nigerian music scene.

See his post below: