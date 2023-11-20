Mercy Eke, the winner of Big Brother Naija’s “Pepper Dem,” responded to Phyna, a junior colleague and winner of “Level Up,” after she mentioned meeting her.

After meeting the first BBNaija female winner at an event, Phyna was struck by her endearing personality. She said the actress had a charming personality.

“I met @real_mercyeke last night for the first time,” Phyna wrote. She really is a lovable person, I must say.

Mercy Eke complimented Phyna as well in return, describing her as a shy, collected, adorable, and kind person.

Mercy Eke wrote: “Girl you are so sweet, calm, cute, and shy. Love you too boo”.

See reactions below:

Mercy Tony reacted: “Na online Phyna dey get mouth, imagine Phyna being shy? Aarh”

Hausa Panda said: “I no wan hear story later Sha”

Sunny Echele Official wrote: “The same Mercy you were throwing shades at? Mercy mothered their mother”

