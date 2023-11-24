Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has written a heartfelt message to Yul Edochie’s ex-wife, May Edochie.

Sharing beautiful photos of herself and the entrepreneur, the thespian expressed her love and admiration.

Empress Njamah addressed May Edochie as “Queen and more,” highlighting her exceptional qualities and the esteem in which she holds her.

She wrote;

“To an amazing soul i love dearly, a Queen and more,lovely golden heart,shy shy baby,you know i love you right?

Thanks for all you do and the sweet words too,asa on fire @mayyuledochie love you always”

May replied via comment section, writing: “You are such a delight. Bless you always❤️❤️❤️”

See below;

