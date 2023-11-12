Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu has slammed her senior colleague, Iyabo Ojo following her recent comment on Genevieve Nnaji’s post.

Genevieve Nnaji melts heart on Friday as she made a public appearance at the afriff 2023 awards.

The iconic actress shared photos taken from the event on her social media with the caption: “I Do Not Come To You By Chance.”

Iyabo Ojo while reacting praised and celebrated her courage on her timeline.

She wrote: “My love,” as a declaration of her love for Genevieve.

However, Esther Nwachukwu express disagreement at her comment and called her a hypocrite.

She noted how although Iyabo was expressing her love for singer Naira Marley, she was now falsely accusing him.

She prayed for Genevieve Nnaji as she called Iyabo an unfaithful friend.

Replying to her comment, Esther Nwachukwu wrote: “Comot from here, before u go say she did this and that. Na so u be friend with Naira Marley, u come still dey accuse him wrongly. Madam, u aren’t a loyal friend. Shift, I cover Genevieve with the blood of Jesus”.

