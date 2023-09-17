As the Nigerian entertainment industry continues to mourn the unexpected and controversial death of promising young talent, Mohbad, the spotlight has made a shift towards Nigerian street pop artiste, Naira Marley.

The accusations and speculations linking Marlians music boss to Mohbad’s untimely death keep on trooping in, Nigerian actress as Esther Nwachukwu, has risen to his defense.

Movie star, Esther Nwachukwu has defended Naira Marley, expressing that his only crime was offering help and support to Mohbad when he was an upcoming artist.

She also boldly asserted that Naira Marley did not kill Mohbad and Nigerians were taking things to the extreme.

She expressed that Naira Marley is a human being and had normal human issues with Mohbad before his death but that did not mean he had been involved in his passing.

While Naira Marley has been facing a lot of backlash from both celebrities and the public, Esther’s vocal support his a surprising conversation within the entertainment community.