Nollywood actor, Tony Umez has expressed his love and appreciation for his wife, Ogo Patsy on their 24th wedding anniversary.

Sharing lovedup photo of herself and wife, the movie Legend told her how much she means to him.

According .to him, he would rather have bad times with her than good times with someone else, and he would rather be beside her in a storm than safe and warm by himself.

The thepsian also revealed that he would rather have hard times together than to have it easy apart, and that he would rather have the one who holds his heart.

On their 24th wedding anniversary, Tony Umez told his wife that she is the woman who completes him, and that she is the light of his life; his diamond.

He wrote:

“Happy 24years Wedding Anniversary to us, my Diamond. We’ve indeed come some way. We’ve shared the good, bad and ugly times together. You’ve been my ROCK in bad times and my MUSIC in good times. You are my LUCKY CHARM, my PRAYER WARRIOR & my SAFE HAVEN. Today, Nov. 16, is about us so I serenade you with the chorus of Luther Vandross’ classic – “I’d Rather”

“.. I’d rather have bad times with you than good times with someone else;

I’d rather be beside you in a storm than safe and warm by myself;

I’d rather have hard times together than to have it easy apart;

I’d rather have the ONE who HOLDS my HEART..”

Ogo Patsy Tony-Umez, you are the Woman who completes Me, the Light of my Life, my DIAMOND 💍💎

Once again, Happy 24years Anniversary To Us 💖💖💖”

