Nigerian comedian, Onyebuchi Ojieh better known by his stage name, Buchi has once again called out his ex-wife’s family over a custody battle.

The comedian, via his Instagram page, revealed that his former in-laws are demanding outrageous amounts from him before giving him access to his daughter.

According to humour merchant, they asked him to pay to have access to his daughter, describing it as Child welfare and he agreed to it, now, they are demanding more.

He disclosed that they reduced his communication with his daughter from twice a week to one video call and now voice note, and to matters worse, they always block him after every call until he does what they wanted.

He wrote:

“Mr n Mrs SALAMI .. wake UP!! U people asked me to pay to have access but it’s “child welfare “.. that anything I have I should pay first .. i paid the money .. una say e no reach more access is more money abi? 2ice communication a week is now 1 video call then vn abi? u can only call with ur fone .. u block me after every call until I don beg abi? Okay, make una take I can’t meet ur offer… I work in Naira .. if it’s hard for you return my kids PLEASE!! gather ur evidence i have mine pls @james_fadel @febidahosa do u have friends in RCCG? pls Look into this matter because it’s going to be a movement very soon”.