In a recent podcast, Priscilla Ojo, a fashion enthusiast, talked about the importance of financial compatibility in relationships.

She expressed her preference for dating someone at a similar financial level to her own, citing the need for mutual support.

However, her views caused quite a stir online, drawing various reactions. Kemi Olunloyo strongly criticized Priscilla, suggesting that her upbringing, surrounded by her mother’s relationships with governors and pastors, influenced her perspective.

In her words;

“No woman is above anyone because of money. You grew up around a mother who dated Lagos governors and pastors, so that’s all you know. Priscilla think outside the box. Go fix your dru.g problems. A video of you blowing nitrous oxide balloons with the Marlians is about to come out. Young lady you can’t spike food or drinks with that. Go file charges against Naira Marley. You’re an adult. That’s not your mom’s job. Nothing lasts forever”

