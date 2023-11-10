Popular Nigerian street pop artiste, Portable Omolalomi has lambasted controversial music producer, Samklef for using his name to chase clout.

The 29-year-old ‘Zazzo’ crooner took to his social media page to heavily criticize the music executive, asking him why he has chosen to abandon his music career.

According to Portable, it is Samklef’s bad character that has been the cause of his steady downfall.

Speaking further, he said that it is because of Samklef’s bad character that he has been deserted by WizKid and blocked and abandoned by Davido.

He blasted him for attempting to use him and his boy to trend online because he doesn’t have any career to fall back to other than chasing clout with people.

Watch him speak below: