Yung Duu’s former boss, Portable, demands that he immediately return the car’s documents barely hours following his link-up with Blord.

It should be noted that following Yung Duu’s departure from Zeh Nation Records, his boss confiscated his car and other benefits.

However, he is reportedly set to get a multi-million naira deal with the chairman, Blord Group including a new car of his own.

In a video making rounds on social media, Portable and his signees could be seen calling on the ex-signee to return the documents of the car with him.

They lamented how they intended to have the car for personal use but couldn’t over the fear of being harassed by the police.

The video has since generated tons of reactions from netizens who mocked Portable for being jealous of Yung Duu’s progress.

See reactions below;

42_thug_42 said: “Young duu progress Dey give portable head ache ajeh him no believe say people fit help that young duu he think say him nah God.”

crawford_sharon_ stated: “So as uner plenty for there uner no no fit advise uner self 😂😂😂.”

fawaschase penned: “I can’t wait for youngi duu to make it man!

Una mind no go touch ground. Nah just b lord invite am una don dey beef😂.”

yemi_robert said: “Portable we won’t allow another case of mohbad repeat itself in that una industry unless the person no speak up…. whether you like it or not we love youngiduu ❤️and he go blow 😜.”

iam_daniella461 stated: “All this one be fool see as Dey be like wey dey sell loud lol 😂 Dey no even be like say Dey sign them 😂😂 Dey go shoke if youngy duu buy house for lekki.”

Watch the video below …