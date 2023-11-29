In the midst of reality star Uriel’s marital drama, actor Uche Maduagwu has criticized her, accusing her of snubbing responsible men who approach her.

Reality TV actress Uriel and Uche Maduagwu are at odds over Uriel’s marital status and her vocal desires for romance.

Fans and followers are now interested in the conflict on social media.

The argument was initiated by Uche Maduagwu, who posted a video in which she said she was perplexed by Uriel’s frequent updates on social media regarding her dating life.

Maduagwu reprimanded Uriel for being unduly selective, highlighting her age and the pressure to find a partner.

He criticized Uriel and told her not to be so direct about her desire for a relationship in a long Instagram post.