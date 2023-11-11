In the midst of criticism on social media, controversial music producer Samklef as openly congratulates Davido following his recent Grammy nomination.

In light of the ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker’s first Grammy nomination in three categories, Samklef appears to have bury the hatchet between them while sending congratulatory messages to him.

On his Instagram page, the music executive pledged to pray for the singer’s success in securing the three awards, while stating his belief that Davido will secure at least one win.

“This post is a special post for Davido only! As you don get 3 nominations I go dey pray for u make you win the 3. U must win something sha. And I also like the fact that u no send anybody. Me and you have something in common. Congratulations once more,” he stated.

Watch the video below: