Daniel Regha, a controversial internet critic, claims that popular media personality Enioluwa ceased being friends with viral cook Hilda Baci after she lost her Guinness World Record (GWR).

Daniel Regha made the claim in a post on his official Twitter profile, recalling how close the two were at the height of her stardom.

According to him, Enioluwa has recently distanced himself from Hilda Baci and has ceased posting her as frequently as he used to.

He observed that during her Cook-a-thon period, he was always at the forefront, hyping and hailing her because the spotlight was on her, but since she lost her title, there are no longer ‘friendship goals’ between them.

His words …

“Notice how Enioluwa has barely posted Hilda since she lost the GWR title; During & after the cookatoon he was hyping her nonstop (when she was in the spotlight), but all of sudden there’s no more “friendship goals” on social media. Lolz. Friends indeed.”

See some reactions below;

iameniolamyde commented: “This is a very insensit!ve and thoughtless take . No wonder his hairline left him for it’s own peace of mind ..”

mheenar wrote: “Eni has a lot of friends and he is so sweet to them. Always supportive and hyping them up. This Daniel na sat@n oh.”

thefoodnetwork2 said: “So nobody dey this country wey need houseboy urgently? Employ this boy and seize his phone na, edakun 🙏🏽”

wendy_adamaaa penned: “Daniel can you stop!!!!! May person put this boy for lion’s den!!!”

orincewilson remarked: “This Daniel guy should just r£st, of all the ann0y!ng people on social media (and trust me, they are a lot, from Blessing, to Kemi, to VDM, and others) this Daniel guy has to be the most ann0y!ng. Seriously, who’s his fan base? I’m legit curious”