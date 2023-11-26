Nkechi Blessing, a well-known Nollywood actress, continues to criticize a controversial therapist, Blessing CEO, claiming that her exposure is limited to Nigeria.

It is worth noting that the two have been at odds for days following Blessing CEO’s generalization about Benin women and prostitution.

Amidst the back-and-forth saga, the self-acclaimed therapist had mocked the actress for being known for preying on younger partners.

In response, Nkechi Blessing argued that Okoro’s exposure is caged and lacked international outreach; hence, her thirst for clout on social media.

“You’ve never been anywhere outside Nigeria, you’ve only been to Enugu, Abuja, and Lagos. That means you’re a local olosho; but after this my reply to you, you’ll go international. I’m not even sure you have an international passport. I’ll give you the free publicity so you can become famous,” she said in part.

Watch the video below …