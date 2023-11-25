Nkechi Blessing, a popular movie star, roasts Blessing CEO for calling her a ‘failed’ actress as they continue to drag each other on Instagram.

Following Nkechi Blessing’s snide remark about Blessing CEO’s bikini outfit, the two celebrities have been dragging each other on the internet.

While Blessing CEO has stated that she is being careful not to drag Nkechi Blessing, she has called her a failed actress, which has enraged Nkechi.

She took to her Instagram page to come down heavily on Blessing CEO.

Nkechi Blessing lashed out at her for calling her an ordinary actress. According to Nkechi Blessing, she’s a real estate mogul who has thousands of lands to her name.

She then launched into strings of abuse targeted at the relationship therapist.

An excerpt from her post reads:

“Nkiruka okoro blessing Ceo,| no be Actress dear, I am a Real estate mogul with over 10 thousand acres of land to my name maybe you are not updated, CEO of over 5 successful businesses, almost 3 years off t screens and I still stand strong….you shoul know I am the last person to dr g,we go gather craze my dear…..so remove that celotape from your mouth and set your rin light let us BEGIN!!!”