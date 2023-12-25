Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, better known as Iyanya, has said that women cheat more than men in relationships.

Iyanya, while speaking reality TV star Doyin on her podcast, claimed that most of his male friends are single because their former lovers cheated on them, and they were hurt terribly.

Doyin asked: “Men or women, who cheat more?”

Iyanya replied: “Women! It’s old gist. There is a popular song by an American rapper, I’m sure you know that song: ‘Girls cheat too. Girls bad too.’ Something like that. It has millions of views and that’s proof that women cheat more.

“Speaking for myself and also holding it down for my guys, my single friends. 99 per cent of them are single. The reason why they are single and not even ready to date is because one or two girls they loved and focused on hurt them terribly.”