According to Frank Edoho, a man can be very much with his partner and still cheat with another woman, but his sleeping with another woman doesn’t lessen his love for his main chick.

The former Who wants to be a millionaire show host stated this in the latest episode of the Bahd and Boujee podcast which is hosted by actress, Moet Abebe and reality TV star, Tolanibaj.

He said that the same cannot be said about a woman. In his opinion, a woman who really loves a man can never stand cheating on him.