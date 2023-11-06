Frank Edoho, a popular host, chastises singer Moses Bliss for what he would have done instead of holding actress Ekene Umenwa when she went down on bended knee before him at her wedding ceremony.

The actress knelt down in delight before Moses Bliss, who surprised her at her wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 4th, sparking an online frenzy.

Different reactions have been trailing her actions, as some Nigerians opine that she shouldn’t have done such on her wedding day when her husband is just beside her; others, however, are of the opinion that she did nothing wrong.

Frank Edoho has weighed in with his own two cents as he opines that he blames Moses Bliss for his own action, but doesn’t blame the actress for her reaction.

According to him, the actress did nothing wrong by rushing in her excitment to do what she did. However, the singer should have directed her back to her husband rather than hold on to her like he did.

He wrote …

“I can’t blame the singer for her reaction but he shouldn’t have held her when she latched on to him like that. Direct the bride back to her husband and calm her euphoria. That’s the etiquette.”

See post …