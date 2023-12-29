Omobewaji Ewatomi Oluwaferanmi, the wife of Nigerian singer Portable, gained attention on social media after showing off her husband’s second shop.

The beautiful wife could be seen proudly displaying the new shop in the video, which received thousands of likes. The caption stated: “Alhamdulillah on my second shop, I thank God and I thank my man, work is still ongoing. May God continue to bless Portable for me.”

“God, help me end it with praise, it’s not easy to buy land, and it’s not easy to build, but glory be to God.”

The caption and the building unveiled by the singer’s wife attracted attention on social media.

Many individuals flooded the comment section of the post to send their wishes to her and her partner.

See some reactions below:

Dura’s Empire: “‎I love the fact that portable do put his woman first with all the werey wey he dey do.”

Sekiss: “‎congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 God we continue bless your husband Amen.”

@omoboladayo: “‎Waiting concern her she Dey secure her own property make portable Dey marry Dey go.”

Olori Fatunwase Tolani: “‎i didn’t see all this taptap people here abi una no dey tap again ni?nah questions ooo make nobody stone me ooo.”

Adeola: “‎congratulations dear best thing a woman can give a cheating man is to have your property,I swear na she wise pass.”

Adunni Cool Mother: “‎bewaji stay and make your husband happy, never leave him. Start good business.”

EL_ shawin: “‎Anything way portable endorse he fit clt ham back make she sha go renew her kayamata😅make queendami no collect the shop for her hand no be rufeey.”

CEO_Oritoke_Home_Of_Beauty: “‎Werey So u can Open shop I remember wen people advise her on live video den to start a business na curse she give dem,she see say Ashabi no come here.”

