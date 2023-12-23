American rapper and singer, Lil Durk, known as Durk Derrick Banks, shared plans for a “free” concert in Nigeria after missing a scheduled Lagos event in December.

Taking to his X handle, the ‘All My Life’ artist clarified that his absence wasn’t intentional and expressed deep fondness for Nigeria.

Lil Durk assured fans of a complimentary concert as a gesture of goodwill, stating, “Y’all my family, I got y’all 4ever.”

His track ‘All My Life’ featuring J.Cole swiftly claimed the number one spot on Apple Music Nigeria within 24 hours of release, resonating strongly with Nigerian youths, particularly Gen Zs.

This move to host a free concert aims to make up for the missed opportunity and solidify his bond with his Nigerian fanbase.