The Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun Corps, made significant strides in crime prevention by apprehending 12 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers over the weekend.

Commander Adetunji Adeleye of the Amotekun Corps, also the Special Adviser to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Security Matters, confirmed this during the parade of the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

Adeleye emphasized the agency’s unwavering commitment to combatting crime across the state’s 18 local councils. He issued a stern warning to criminals, urging them to vacate the state immediately.

Detailing the arrests, Adeleye stated,

“Out of the 12 suspects paraded, seven were apprehended in Owo. Among these, four were involved in kidnapping and armed robbery tasks in Ondo State, hired by the remaining three individuals.”

He highlighted the successful retrieval of rifles and camouflage used by the apprehended suspects to deceive unsuspecting commuters.