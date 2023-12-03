Isreal DMW, Davido’s logistics manager, is enraged as his estranged wife, Sheila Courage, declares her relationship status as single amid their messy separation.

This comes after Sheila posted a video of herself singing on Instagram, declaring her relationship status as single but not looking.

Isreal, however, in response allegedly cursed out his estranged wife and any man who gets close to her while the bride price he paid is yet to be refunded.

In the now-deleted Instastory post, the heartbroken man ridiculed Sheila of being a terrible wife who is only excellent are doing perfect makeup.

In his words, “Any man who nears you dies untimely death except if I didn’t pay ur full bride price. Except if there’s no Edo anceestor. Cooking total rubbish, dirtiness 100 percent, respect zero, makeup 100 percent good, telling lies 100 percent.”