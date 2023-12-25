Well-known Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson gives his mother an important lifetime promise as she enters a new phase of life today.

The actor shared touching pictures of his mother on his Instagram page, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

He was relieved that he wouldn’t have to deal with mixed feelings when remembering his mother’s posthumous birthday.

The only child of his mother who is still alive, Adeniyi Johnson, pledges to do everything within his power to take care of her.

He wrote: “I bless God death didn’t take you from me this year!! The very year God answered your long waiting prayers and wiped your tears the devil striked but God prevailed!!! My joy wasn’t mixed with sorrow, I am not typing this with tears and it’s not a posthumous wish, it was tough and stormy but Glory to God!!! As your only surviving child, with all that I have I will take care of you mum!!! .. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY GOLD!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY god!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY GRANDMA!!! … please help me celebrate my mother!!! .By the way she’s doing makeup for the 3rd time since she born me (iya church) (iyaniyi iyaseyi grandmatwins ).”

