Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne’s 70-acre mansion in Belgium was reportedly targeted by burglars while he was in Saudi Arabia for the FIFA Club World Cup.

The break-in occurred on Saturday, with De Bruyne, his wife Michele, and their three children absent from their property in Bolderberg at the time of the incident.

Although some valuables were confirmed stolen, specific details regarding the items taken have not been disclosed.

According to reports from Belgian news outlet HLN, the burglars used a stepladder to gain access to the mansion’s first floor and subsequently enter the premises.

De Bruyne had purchased the property in 2015 and had equipped it with various amenities, including a pool, jacuzzi, and basketball court.

The 32-year-old midfielder had joined his Manchester City teammates in Saudi Arabia after missing their recent Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

While De Bruyne and his family primarily reside in Wilmslow, Cheshire, they seldom use the Belgian mansion. Authorities are currently investigating the burglary and are expected to provide further details as the investigation progresses.