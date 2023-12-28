Multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Damini Ogulu, better known by his stage name Burna Boy has hailed and encouraged fast-rising rapper, Tochukwu Gbugbemi Ojogwu popularly known as, Odumodublvck.

Burna Boy informed the ‘Declan Rice’ hitmaker he was proud of his career trajectory when they met at his most recent December event.

A video showing the 32-year-old, Burna Boy hugging and shaking his hand at the event location has gone viral on social media. This was just before the “Firegun” crooner took the stage to perform.

The ‘Last Last’ hitmaker told Odumodublvck; “Bro you dey make me proud.”

Also present during the chance meeting was musician and CEO Of Native Records, Teezee, who is the hip-hop artiste’s boss.

Watch the video below;

https://x.com/OneJoblessBoy/status/1740016025385795623?s=20